Source: Deion Allen / R1 Desi Banks stops by the station to chop it up with AshMac about his show at the Fillmore on his The Purpose Chaser Tour, gives advice to up and coming comedians on the social media grind, and responds to Katt Williams kudos! Check out Desi Banks interview below! READ MORE: RELATED: Here Are The Comedians And Celebs Who Fired Back at the Explosive Katt Williams Interview [VIDEO] RELATED: Dave Chappelle: Why Didn’t Katt Williams ‘Talk About Any Of These White Boys’ In ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview? RELATED: Desi Banks Presents: The Purpose Chaser Tour Desi Banks Responds to Katt Williams! was originally published on rnbphilly.com