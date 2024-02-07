What’s Poppin: Lawsuits, Love, and Legal Limbo! Rock’s Legal Rumble: Reality star Chrisean Rock faces being sued after allegedly attacking singer Tamar Braxton’s backup singer, James Wright Chanel. The incident reportedly happened backstage at a concert, leaving Chanel with a chipped tooth and bruised ego. Can Rock avoid getting “knocked out” of court this time? Stay tuned for the legal battle! Secretly Smitten? Lovebirds Lightskin Keisha and Coa Vango surprised fans with a double whammy: a new baby boy AND a secret marriage! This low-key couple proves love can blossom in unexpected places. Will they spill the tea on their secrect marriage? Tune in to find out! Major Delay: Actor Jonathan Majors’ legal woes continue as his sentencing hearing gets postponed. His lawyer’s hoping for a clean slate, requesting the verdict to be tossed. Will he land a legal “second take” or face the consequences of his actions? This drama is far from over!