1. Drake’s Musical Musings: Is Drizzy dropping new tunes? At his recent concert, Drake hinted at a musical comeback after focusing on his health, declaring, “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all.” Are fans about to get a new album or just a taste of things to come? Stay tuned for the official announcement! 2. Shaq Silences Kanye’s Rant: The Big Fella steps in! During one of Kanye’s infamous public rants, Shaq famously interjected with a blunt, “Who cares…Nobody wanna see you crying, man up, lil boy.” Was it tough love or a disrespectful interruption? Let the debate begin! 3. Mase Blasts Larsa Pippen: The drama never ends! Rapper Mase slammed Larsa Pippen, accusing her of taking advantage of Marcus Jordan and urging her to “stop this, you’re not 21.” Is this a personal vendetta or a public service announcement? The jury’s still out on this one!