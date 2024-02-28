Source: The Washington Post / Getty LOS ANGELES — Comedian Richard Lewis is dead at the age of 76. Lewis died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Lewis revealed he had been living with Parkinson’s disease last year. He recently played a fictional version of himself on the hit series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Lastly, here is a tidbit that recently aired on Richard Lewis: The post Richard Lewis Passes Away at 76 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Comedian Richard Lewis Passes Away at 76 was originally published on wibc.com