Tax Troubles, Cousin Connection, and Jussie’s Comeback Quest! 1. Terrence Howard’s Taxing Times: Actor Terrence Howard faces a hefty price tag after neglecting to pay $900,000 in back taxes. He previously spoke out against taxing descendants of slaves, calling it “immoral.” Will he walk his talk and settle the debt, or will this lead to a legal battle? 2. Rappin’ Relatives Revealed! The hip-hop world is buzzing with a surprising family connection! Fans are going wild after discovering rising star GloRilla and chart-topping rapper Lil Uzi Vert are actually cousins. Will this newfound family bond influence collaborations, or will they keep their careers separate? 3. Jussie Smollett Eyes Return to Hollywood: Jussie Smollett, after completing a five-month rehabilitation program, sets his sights on a Hollywood comeback. How will the public react? Will he find work, or has this controversy forever tarnished his career?