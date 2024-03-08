Epps’ Apology, Drake’s Dazzling Gift, and Mary J. Blige Finds Love! 1. Mike Epps Seeks Growth: Indianapolis’ own comedian Mike Epps is making headlines for his introspective side. In a recent interview, he expressed a desire to learn how to treat women better. Following some online chatter, Epps took to social media with a heartfelt message to his wife, Kyra. He apologized for comments taken out of context and publicly acknowledged his love and respect for her and his family. 2. Drake Spoils Sexy Red: Cash Money Records is raining down designer love! Rapper Drake showered fellow rapper Sexy Red with a luxurious gift – four brand new Chanel purses! Talk about high-end pampering. Is this a sign of friendship, collaboration, or something more? Let the speculation begin! 3. Mary J. Blige’s Love Song: Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, is spreading love vibes! She recently declared she’s “in love right now” and believes she deserves a “good relationship with a partner.” After all the emotional journeys in her music, this news has fans cheering for her happiness.