From Vegas Rumors to Podcast Pairings • High-stakes heartbreak in Vegas? Rumors are swirling that Bruno Mars may be facing a massive $50 million debt with the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Sources claim it’s due to a gambling problem, but neither Bruno Mars nor MGM have commented. We’ll keep you posted on this developing story. • Reality TV royalty is teaming up for a sports podcast! Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are joining forces for a new podcast called “Keeping Up With Sports.” This unexpected duo is sure to bring some unique perspectives to the sports world. • Award show shade! Media personality Amanda Seales is firing shots on social media. Despite nominations, hosting gigs, and being a successful voice in the industry, Seales claims she’s often overlooked for award show appearances. She credits her fans for keeping her motivated, saying “if it wasn’t for yall I would really think that I ain’t doing stuff, because the industry I’m in does not recognize me.” This has sparked discussions about diversity and recognition within award shows.