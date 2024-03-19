Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) released its sixth Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency report, which examines 2,000 hospitals’ compliance with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule. The report found that just 55% of hospitals in Indiana are fully complying with the rule, which took effect over 3 years ago. This is up from 29% compliance among Indiana hospitals in the last report, released in July 2023. Despite recent polling revealing that 94% of Americans support healthcare price transparency, nationally a majority of hospitals continue to flout the law. Key Findings: • Just 28 of 51 Indiana hospitals reviewed were fully complying with the rule (55%). • Nationally, only 689 of 2000 hospitals (34.5%) were fully compliant with the rule. • Substantial improvements since the last report include: • 100% of hospitals owned by Community Health Systems, • 93% of hospitals owned by Christus Health, and • 84% of hospitals owned by Advocate Health were found to be in full compliance. • Of the hospitals reviewed, none (0%) of those owned by the largest hospital systems were fully compliant (HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Providence, Kaiser Permanente, Avera Health, UPMC, Baylor Scott & White Health, and Mercy). • While 98% of hospitals owned by Kaiser Permanente were found to be fully complying in our last report, Kaiser now posts multiple files for each hospital, instead of a single file as required by the rule, so none (0%) of Kaiser’s hospitals are now fully compliant. • Analysis for this report found more hospitals posting multiple files, instead of the single file required by the rule. The hospitals in Indiana that ARE fully complying: Ascension St Vincent Fishers Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center Ascension St. Vincent Hospital – Indianapolis Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Baptist Health Floyd Bluffton Regional Medical Center Dukes Memorial Hospital Dupont Hospital Lutheran Downtown Hospital Lutheran Hospital Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Northwest Health – La Porte Northwest Health – Starke Northwest Health Porter Community Hospital Franciscan Health Indianapolis Franciscan Health Lafayette East IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital IU Health Methodist Hospital IU Health University Hospital Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus Methodist Hospitals Southlake Eskenazi Health The hospitals in Indiana that are NOT complying: Ascension St Vincent Warrick Ascension St. Vincent Clay Ascension St. Vincent Jennings Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Ascension St. Vincent Randolph Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport Elkhart General Hospital Memorial Hospital of South Bend Columbus Regional Health Community Hospital East Community Hospital North Good Samaritan Hospital Deaconess Gateway Hospital Deaconess Midtown Hospital Franciscan Health Crown Point Franciscan Health Dyer Terre Haute Regional Hospital Norton Clark Hospital Parkview Regional Medical Center Monroe Hospital Mishawaka Medical Center Plymouth Medical Center The post Only 55% of Indiana Hospitals Compliant With Hospital Price Transparency Rule appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Only 55% of Indiana Hospitals Compliant With Hospital Price Transparency Rule was originally published on wibc.com