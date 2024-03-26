Divorce lawyer Kate Simonds has sparked some debate with her list of the top five professions she sees in infidelity cases. Simonds claims firefighters lead the pack, followed by police officers, bartenders, military personnel, and rounding out the list at number five are pilots and flight attendants. It’s important to remember that this is based on Simonds’ experience, not scientific studies. There’s no guarantee that someone in these professions will cheat, and plenty of faithful partners exist in each field. However, Simonds’ list does raise some interesting questions. Some of these professions involve long hours away from home, travel, or high-stress environments. Could these factors play a role in infidelity? Ultimately, a strong relationship is built on trust and communication, no matter what profession someone is in.