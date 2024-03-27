Hey music lovers and reality TV enthusiasts, buckle up for a wild ride through today’s entertainment headlines! Porsha Spills the Tea: Our favorite “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is making headlines again, this time with her divorce case. A new motion reportedly claims that negative media coverage surrounding estranged husband Simon Guobadia’s immigration status and past contributed to their split. SZA Scraps “Lana”: Bad news for R&B fans! SZA’s highly anticipated deluxe album “Lana” has hit a snag. Leaked music forced the artist to scrap the entire project and start anew. “Yall can keep the throwaways,” she declared on social media. Diddy Gets Support: Amidst his recent legal troubles, music mogul Diddy can find solace in the outpouring of support from fellow artists. Big names like Slim Thug, Tyrese, and Stevie J have taken to social media to stand by their friend. Stay tuned for more updates on these stories and others as they unfold!: