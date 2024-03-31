INDIANAPOLIS –On Saturday night downtown, seven kids aged between 12 and 17 were shot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they suspect there was more than one shooter involved, but as of now, nobody has been arrested. IMPD says they had 25 officers positioned downtown to stop something like this from happening. The shooting happened just after 11:30. “Officers in the area heard shots fired at Maryland and Illinois Street,” said Deputy Chief Tanya Terry. “When they arrived at the scene, they found a large group of juveniles. They also located six of them with apparent gunshot wounds. All six of them were transported to area hospitals; one of them was in critical condition at the time and has since been upgraded to stable condition.” Terry says that a seventh victim arrived at a local hospital. As of 2:30 am on Sunday, she confirmed that all victims are stable. “Once again, we have a situation where young people are resolving conflict with firearms, and it has to stop,” she said. “It is extremely concerning to us that so many of our young people have been victims of gun violence tonight.” The post IMPD: Seven Children Hurt in Downtown Indianapolis Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. IMPD: Seven Children Hurt in Downtown Indianapolis Shooting was originally published on wibc.com