Feuds, Debuts & Difficult Truths • OT Genasis Says Sorry: There’s a thaw in the Keyshia Cole and OT Genasis feud! After a public back-and-forth sparked by OT’s sampling of her song “Love,” Genasis took the stage at a recent concert to apologize directly to Keyshia. Will this be the end of the drama? • Zoey 101 Star Speaks Out: The dark side of Hollywood is back in the spotlight. Matthew Underwood, an actor from the popular show “Zoey 101,” has come forward following the release of the “Quiet on Set” documentary. He alleges he was sexually assaulted by his agent. • Future’s Chart-Topping Return: Future is back on top! His new album “We Don’t Trust You” has debuted at number two on the US charts, marking his second biggest sales week ever. Interestingly, the top spot belongs to his former collaborator Drake with “What a Time to Be Alive.” Is this a friendly rivalry or a sign of the Future-Drake feud heating up?