STATEWIDE — With many parts of the Hoosier state expected to have a clear view of the upcoming total solar eclipse, some schools have announced that they will be canceling classes on April 8th. Continue reading for a list of schools that will be giving students the day off in honor of the eclipse. Below, you will also find a list of schools that will be offering e-learning, instead of in-person classes. Don't see your child's school on the list? Let us know if we missed anything in the comments. Schools Canceling Classes on April 8th: • Brebeuf High School • Brownsburg Community Schools • Cardinal Ritter High School • Carmel Clay Schools • Center Grove Community Schools • Eastern Hancock Schools • Fort Wayne Community Schools • Guerin Catholic High School • Hamilton Heights schools • Hamilton Southeastern Schools • Heritage Christian High School • Indianapolis Public Schools • Lawrence Township • Lebanon Community Schools • Mill Creek Community Schools • Monroe County Community Schools • Muncie Community Schools • Noblesville Schools • Park Tudor School • Pike Township • Plainfield Community Schools • Roncalli High School • Southern Hancock County Schools • Speedway Schools • Wayne Township • Zionsville Community Schools Schools Doing E-Learning on April 8th: • Avon Community schools • Beech Grove Schools • Bishop Chatard High School • Cathedral High School • Clark-Pleasant Community Schools • Danville Community Schools • Decatur Township • Franklin Township Community Schools • Greenfield-Central Community Schools • Jennings County Schools • Martinsville Schools • Mooresville Schools • Mt. Vernon Community Schools • Perry Township • Scecina Memorial High School • Warren Township • Washington Township • Westfield Washington Schools