WNBA, Arrest, & Divorce • LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Heads to WNBA: LSU’s “Bayou Barbie”, Angel Reese, announced she will be entering the 2024 WNBA draft. The forward made the announcement in a Vogue exclusive, following an impressive college career that included a national championship title with LSU in 2023. • Rapper Rod Wave Arrested in Florida: Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Florida on charges of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. Details about the arrest are still emerging. • Chance the Rapper and Wife Split After 5 Years: Celebrity couple Chance the Rapper and his wife Kristen Corley have reportedly separated after five years of marriage.