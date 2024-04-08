From Beefs to Surprises • J. Cole Squashes Beef with Kendrick Lamar: In a surprising turn of events, J. Cole issued a public apology to Kendrick Lamar onstage at his Dreamville Festival. This comes after the two rappers exchanged disses on recent releases. Cole reportedly stated he “couldn’t allow this to disturb his peace anymore,” effectively ending the brewing feud. • Meek Mill Back in the Spotlight with Social Media Spat: Meek Mill is back in the headlines, this time for a social media spat. Apparently, Wale was spotted taking a photo with one of Meek’s former friends, sparking some online shade thrown by Meek. Details are still emerging, but it seems there might be some tension brewing between the two rappers. • Jonathan Majors Receives Probation in Domestic Assault Case: Actor Jonathan Majors is facing the consequences of his actions. Majors was reportedly sentenced to probation after being found guilty in a domestic assault trial. This news is sure to cast a shadow over the rising star’s career.