Queen Nicki, Essence’s Sexiest, & Missy’s All-Star Tour • Nicki Minaj Celebrates Tour Domination: Nicki Minaj is thanking her fans after reports surfaced that her Pink Friday 2 tour is now the highest grossing tour by a female rapper in history. This is a huge accomplishment for Minaj, solidifying her place as a music industry powerhouse. • Damson Idris Takes the Crown as Essence’s Sexiest Man: Actor Damson Idris is making hearts flutter after being named Essence Magazine’s Sexiest Man of the Moment for 2024. Idris is sure to see a surge in popularity after this prestigious recognition. • Missy Elliott Announces All-Star Tour with Hip-Hop Royalty: Get ready for a musical trip down memory lane! Missy Elliott just announced the “Out of This World Tour” featuring herself alongside Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. This powerhouse lineup promises an unforgettable live experience.