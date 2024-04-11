From Feuds to Farewells • Chris Brown reignites feud with Quavo: In his new song “Freak,” Chris Brown appears to be dissing rapper Quavo. The lyrics mention “messing with his old girl” and “sipping 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuervo,” which many believe is a reference to Cuervo tequila, which sounds closely to Quavo name. This adds fuel to their rumored years-long feud. • Mixed reactions to OJ Simpson’s passing: News broke that OJ Simpson passed away at the age of 76. While his family requested privacy, some celebrities offered their takes. Caitlyn Jenner tweeted “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” while commentator Marc Lamont Hill called him a monster. • Usher takes the crown as Essence’s Sexiest Man: Usher has been named Essence Magazine’s final pick for Sexiest Man of the Moment. He joins Russell Wilson and Damson Idris who were also recognized.