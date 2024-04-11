Source: Donnie Burgess / Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Monument Circle INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are preparing for a potential pro-Palestinian protest next week. Local organizers are working together to plan an “economic blockade” in support of Palestine this Monday, April 15th. While its unclear if any local, pro-Palestinian Indianapolis groups will participate, Indianapolis Metro Police are already making preparations. IMPD tells WIBC the department’s Special Operations Bureau & Agency have been aware of the planned protest, which they believe will begin around 7 o’clock in the morning. An exact location of the protest is unknown, as protesters are calling for a general strike against businesses Monday. IMPD is working with Indiana State Police to coordinate safety plans. The post IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday was originally published on wibc.com