It’s Heating Up! • Drake Diss Tracks Reign Supreme: Fans are buzzing after ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd seemingly took aim at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album “We Still Don’t Trust You.” The lyrics haven’t been confirmed as disses, but listeners are piecing together clues on social media. • Chris Brown & Quavo Trade Jabs: The rap feud continues! Following Chris Brown’s apparent diss in “Freak,” Quavo fires back on his new track “Tender.” The lyrics reference Chris Brown’s past troubles, suggesting he take responsibility for his actions. • Kenya Moore Peaches Back to RHOA!: Get ready for some Atlanta drama! Reality TV star Kenya Moore has officially announced her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16. She shared the news on Instagram with the caption “I maybe gone with the wind fabulous, but I’m not going anywhere.”