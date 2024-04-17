• NBA Youngboy Arrested in Utah: Rapper NBA Youngboy was arrested in Utah on various charges, including identity fraud and forgery. Details regarding the specific allegations are still emerging. • Kanye West Steps Out With Bianca Censori Rapper Kanye West was spotted out and about with his wife Bianca Censori. Notably, Bianca was reportedly not wearing any shoes during the outing. • Bambi Spills the Tea on Lil Scrappy: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Bambi revealed that she had been involved with her ex-husband Lil Scrappy since season 1 of the show, despite him being in a relationship with his then-girlfriend Erica at the time.