Source: Prince Williams / Getty 11x Grammy Nominated Lucky Daye, is what we call a jack of all trades…from producing, writing, singer, and all around musician. The New Orleans native is shaking up the R&B World. Earlier this week I had the honor of sitting down with Lucky – who I might add, is very down to earth person. Lucky Daye has reached the Billboard Top 100 with his 2021 single "Over", which he was later nominated for the "Best R&B Performance" at the 2023 Grammy's. Fast forward to 2024, Lucky has released his newest signal "HERicane" which is off his highly anticipated album, scheduled to be released this year! Check out the conversation between myself and Lucky Daye!