Rich Baby Daddy • Kanye’s “Rich Baby Daddy” Comments Spark Feud Fire: Kanye West is back in the headlines after a fiery interview where he claimed rapper Drake has a “rich baby daddy” referring to Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. He also discussed his latest diss track with Future aimed at Drake, saying, “Everybody was very energized about the elimination of Drake.” Buckle up, folks, this hip-hop feud is heating up! • Kid Cudi’s Coachella Jump Leads to Broken Foot: Rapper Kid Cudi gave Coachella a little too much “jumpman” action. After an energetic performance, Cudi shared that he unfortunately fractured his foot after leaping off the stage. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery! • Kevin Hart Laughs All the Way to the Bank: Comedian Kevin Hart is officially a billionaire! Through his relentless work ethic and comedic genius, Hart has reached this impressive financial milestone. Congrats!