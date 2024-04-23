Rap Feuds, Magazine Covers, and Love Reunions! • Big Sean Graces Essence Cover in Style: Rapper Big Sean is serving up major looks as the cover star for Essence magazine’s latest issue. Get ready for some high-fashion inspiration! • The Diss Track War Continues: Quavo vs. Chris Brown: The rap feud between Chris Brown and Quavo heats up as Quavo releases a diss track aimed at Chris. The drama doesn’t stop there, though, with Saweetie, Quavo’s ex, entering the fray. Saweetie claims Quavo was sliding into her DMs back in January, adding another layer to this messy situation. • Lil Durk and India Patch Things Up: After cryptic messages hinting at trouble in paradise, rappers Lil Durk and his longtime girlfriend India appear to be back on good terms. Lil Durk even posted a loved-up pic with India, seemingly confirming their reconciliation.