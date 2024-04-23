Source: General / Radio One Severna Park High School and Severna Park Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat of possible violence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police. Police however have posted on their Facebook page that everyone inside the schools are safe and there is no evidence of weapons inside the school or on school property. We will keep you updated as we get more details. The post Severna Park High School & Middle School On Lockdown appeared first on 92 Q. Severna Park High School & Middle School On Lockdown was originally published on 92q.com