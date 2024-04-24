Trophies Reclaimed, God Complexes, and Legal Battles pen_spark • Reggie Bush Gets His Heisman Back: “God Has a Plan” In a win for perseverance, former USC star Reggie Bush has been reinstated as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner. Taking to social media, Bush celebrated with the message: “No one can take from you what God has for you.” • Kanye Crowns Himself “god” in Bold Interview Kanye West continues to push boundaries with his latest claim. In a recent interview, he declared himself “god” and asserted that he runs the world. This comment has sparked a firestorm of reactions online. • Megan Thee Stallion Faces Legal Action Megan Thee Stallion finds herself in a legal battle with her former photographer. The photographer is suing her for harassment, alleging body shaming and witnessing inappropriate behavior. Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney dismissed the claims as a money grab, stating, “this is an employment claim for money.”