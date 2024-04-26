Source: Justin Casterline / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – The final day of the 2024 Draft is here. So far, the Colts have taken 3 players through the first three rounds. Day Three of the draft starts on Saturday at 12:00 PM with the Colts having five selections: Round 4-117, Round 5-142, Round 5-151, Round 5-155, Round 7-234. Who are some of the top available players still on the board? QB-Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) QB-Michael Pratt (Tulane) RB-Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) RB-Audric Estime (Notre Dame) RB-Bucky Irving (Oregon) RB-Ray Davis (Kentucky) RB-Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Purdue) RB-Will Shipley (Clemson) RB-Isaac Gurendo (Louisville) WR-Troy Franklin (Oregon) WR-Malik Washington (Virginia) WR-Devontez Walker (North Carolina) WR-Brenden Rice (USC) WR-Javon Baker (UCF) WR-Jacob Cowing (Arizona) WR-Johnny Wilson (Florida State) TE-Theo Johnson (Penn State) TE-Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas) TE-Jared Wiley (TCU) TE-Cade Stover (Ohio State) TE-Tanner McLachlan (Arizona) OT-Christian Jones (Texas) OG-Christian Mahogany (Boston College) OG-Mason McCormick (South Dakota State) OG-Sataoa LAumea (Utah) C-Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin) C-Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (Georgia) C-Beaux Limmer (Arkansas) C-Hunter Nourzad (Penn State) DE-Austin Booker (Kansas) DE-Gabriel Murphy (UCLA) DT-Brandon Dorlus (Oregon) DT-Mekhi Wingo (LSU) DT-Gabe Hall (Baylor) LB-Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) LB-Cedric Gray (North Carolina) LB-Jeremiah Trotter (Clemson) LB-Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington) LB-JD Bertrand (Notre Dame) LB-Curtis Jacobs (Penn State) CB-T.J. Tampa (Iowa State) CB-D.J. James (Auburn) CB-Caelen Carson (Wake Forest) CB-Jarvis Brownlee (Louisville) CB-Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri) CB-Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn) CB-Cam Hart (Notre Dame) CB-Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State) S-Jaden Hicks (Washington State) S-Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest) S-Dadrion Taylor Demerson (Texas Tech) S-Dominique Hampton (Washington) S-Jaylin Simpson (Auburn) The post Top Day Three Draft Prospects For Colts? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Top Day Three Draft Prospects For Colts? was originally published on 1075thefan.com