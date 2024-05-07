Met Gala Glam, Gunfire at Drake’s, and Doja Cat Dries Up the Conversation • Shooting at Drake’s Mansion: Security Guard Injured A shocking turn of events unfolded outside Drake’s residence. Reports indicate a shooting occurred, leaving a security guard injured. Thankfully, no further details of injuries or arrests have emerged. This story is still developing, and we’ll keep you updated. • RiRi Rejects the Red Carpet: Met Gala Absence Due to Illness Fashion fans were left disappointed as Rihanna, known for her show-stopping Met Gala looks, missed the event this year. Apparently, the “bad gal” came down with the flu, dashing hopes for another iconic red carpet moment. • Doja Cat Makes a Splash (or Doesn’t?): Doja Cat sparked a social media frenzy with her Met Gala outfit – a sheer white dress completely drenched to appear wet. Opinions are divided, with some praising the avant-garde look and others left scratching their heads.