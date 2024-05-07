While TikTok offers a treasure trove of cleaning hacks, some can be more harmful than helpful. Here’s what cleaning experts advise against for a safe and sparkling home: Chemical Cocktail Overload: Those overflowing toilet bowl cleaning concoctions (bleach, Lysol, dish soap, etc.) might be tempting, but plumbers warn they can damage pipes and release hazardous fumes. The Fabuloso Faux Pas: Placing a Fabuloso bottle with holes in your toilet tank might seem like a cleaning shortcut, but it’s a recipe for disaster. The cleaner can corrode the tank, cause leaks, and potentially react dangerously with bleach in toilet bowl cleaners. Toaster Torture: Skip the under-the-faucet toaster bath! Water can damage electrical components. Opt for shaking out crumbs, brushing with a pastry brush, and wiping with a damp cloth. Soapy Air Fryer Surprise: Boiling soapy water in your air fryer is a bad idea. It risks damaging the appliance, causing fires, and leaving a soapy residue that could taint your food. The Poisonous Mix: Never combine bleach and vinegar! While effective cleaners individually, mixing them creates toxic chlorine gas that irritates eyes and throats, and can even be fatal if inhaled. Remember: When cleaning, safety comes first. Stick to tried-and-true methods or research cleaning solutions specifically designed for the task at hand. Your home (and your health!) will thank you for it. Source: House Digest