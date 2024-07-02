Greenfield Fire Territory recently hosted its annual Teen Academy, where 21 participants gained hands-on experience in firefighting. The program aimed to introduce teenagers to the profession and potentially inspire them to pursue a career in firefighting. Participants learned essential firefighting skills, such as handling hoses, searching for victims, and CPR. The academy also focused on building confidence and teamwork among the students, providing them with valuable life-saving skills. The event was a success, with students expressing enthusiasm and interest in helping others through firefighting. Source : https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/