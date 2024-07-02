Taco Bell Brings Back Its Nacho Fries Subscription Program Taco Bell has announced they are bringing back the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass. The pass gives customers 30 days of a regular order of Nacho Fries for $10 and is available for purchase through the app from July 9-15. In addition to the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass, they also introduced Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries. Starting July 18 for a limited time, guests can try the new fries, which feature a new tangy and creamy jalapeño ranch sauce made with buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and spices. The fries include pico de gallo and can be customized with beef or black beans. If you could have an unlimited pass on any food item, which would it be? source https://www.mercurynews.com/