Ab-Soul believes that Drake has the potential to make a comeback from his defeat by Kendrick Lamar if he taps into his full potential as an emcee and lyricist. While Ab-Soul acknowledges Drake’s talent, he also asserts that Drake could never match up to Lamar or his Black Hippy groupmates in terms of raw rap skills. This assessment echoes criticisms from other artists who feel that Drake relies more on hit-making ability than lyrical prowess. Despite differing opinions, some fans support Drake’s artistry, pointing out past praise from Ab-Soul for Drake’s talent