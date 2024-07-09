Manhattan prosecutors plan to bring new sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein in a November retrial. Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg stated in court that they are actively pursuing claims of rape within the statute of limitations. Some potential survivors who were not ready to testify in the first trial have indicated they are now willing to do so. Weinstein’s lawyer suggested the investigation is a delay tactic, but Blumberg denied this, stating they are proceeding in an expeditious manner. Weinstein, who has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, is currently in custody at Rikers Island jail complex