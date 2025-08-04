Over the weekend, Jelly Roll stepped out of the studio and straight into the ring at WWE SummerSlam, and things got wild. The country star and reigning king of emotional anthems traded the mic for a wrestling mat as he teamed up with WWE legend Randy Orton in a tag-team match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. It was a crossover we didn’t know we needed, but absolutely couldn’t look away from. Early on, Jelly brought the energy, but things quickly took a turn when McIntyre dragged him outside the ring. What happened next was pure WWE chaos: Logan Paul climbed the ropes, toasted the crowd with two Prime bottles, and launched himself into the air, crashing straight through the announce table and Jelly Roll himself. Yes, really. It was the kind of moment you rewind, rewatch, and still can’t believe happened. And yet… in true Jelly fashion, he didn’t stay down for long. Despite the brutal frog splash, Jelly Roll clawed his way back to the ring, tagged in Orton, and even got some sweet revenge with a chokeslam that lit the crowd on fire. No, his team didn’t win, but the roar from the stadium made one thing clear: Jelly Roll left a serious mark. This wasn’t just a one-off stunt, either. Jelly’s been putting in the work, dropping over 200 pounds, nursing a broken pinky from training, and performing his new single “Liar” live as the official SummerSlam theme. From the stage to the ring, he’s proving there’s no arena he can’t own. Whether you’re a wrestling fan or just here for the music, one thing’s for sure: Jelly Roll just gave us one of the most unexpected, over-the-top, and unforgettable moments of SummerSlam 2025. The Lo Down: Jelly Roll Goes Through a Table at WWE SummerSlam was originally published on 93qcountry.com