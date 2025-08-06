During a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks, a sex toy was thrown onto the court near player Sophie Cunningham. Similar incidents occurred in Phoenix, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago, prompting the league to issue a statement emphasizing the safety risks of such actions. Fans who throw objects onto the court will face immediate ejection, a minimum one-year ban, and potential arrest and prosecution. The WNBA is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the arenas. Source: https://abc7.com/post/fever-sparks-game-interrupted-when-sex-toy-gets-thrown-sophie-cunningham/17447914/