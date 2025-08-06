U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the establishment of the “Speedway Slammer” at Indiana’s Miami Correctional Facility to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds for immigrant detainees. Indiana Governor Mike Braun expressed support for the partnership with the federal government to combat illegal immigration. The facility, located at the former Grissom Air Force Base, can house up to 3,100 people but has not been fully utilized due to staffing shortages. Concerns have been raised by residents and advocacy groups about Indiana’s increasing involvement in immigration enforcement efforts. Source: https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2025/08/05/kristi-noem-dubs-indiana-miami-correctional-as-speedway-slammers-immigration-alligator-alcatraz/85532322007/