The popularity of Pokémon cards has led to some downsides, including scalpers reselling packs at inflated prices and scammers selling fake or damaged cards. One man thought he had been scammed when he bought a rare Pokémon card, only to find out the seller had accidentally sent him their father’s ashes instead. The seller quickly realized the mistake and arranged to swap the ashes for the card, with the man graciously agreeing to look after the ashes until they could be collected. The bizarre mix-up left many baffled, with commenters questioning how such a mistake could occur but ultimately relieved that the man had not fallen victim to a scam. Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/i-bought-pokemon-card-worth-35682328