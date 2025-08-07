Source: Backstage with Praxton & Jrael at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage / Backstage with Praxton & Jrael at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage Backstage with Praxton & Jrael at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage The energy was high and the vibes were unmatched at the Indiana State Fair, and your man BL was on the scene at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, getting the crowd hyped for an unforgettable night of music. Before the show kicked off at 7:30 PM, Bswift caught up with two rising stars who were ready to hit the stage—Praxton and Jrael. These two artists didn’t just bring talent—they brought stories, passion, and purpose. “I’ve been doing this close to a decade now,” Praxton shared, reflecting on his journey that started back in elementary school. “I already knew what time it was,” he said confidently. It’s clear he was born for the stage. Jrael added his own journey into the mix. “I’ve been singing since I was like ten,” he said. “But I started putting myself out there more about two years ago.” His growth and confidence in that short time has already caught ears and hearts alike. When asked about his latest record—a remake of the R&B classic Kissing—Praxton said it came together organically in the studio. “I was singing it, and they told me to keep going like that. Next thing you know, it’s on the radio.” As for Jrael, his latest track Confidence isn’t just a song—it’s a statement. “A big key note about the song is literally just standing on confidence,” he explained. “No matter what your passion is—music, business, anything—you have to be ready to put your best foot forward. I don’t care if there are only three people in the crowd, you stand on confidence.” Before the two artists hit the stage to light up the fairgrounds, Bswift made sure to get their social handles so fans could follow their journey. For Jrael, it’s easy: “Just Google me—J R A E L,” he said with a grin. Stay locked in with Hot100.9 for more exclusive interviews, live performances, and coverage from the Indiana State Fair and beyond. RELATED: Indiana State Fair Updates Unaccompanied Minor Policy