Colts Choose Daniel Jones as Starting QB for 2025 Season The Colts have officially chosen Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback for 2025, ending months of speculation. NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke the news just before Coach Shane Steichen addressed the media Tuesday morning. Back in January, Colts GM Chris Ballard promised an open quarterback competition. That came after the team missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. By March, Jones signed as a top free agency target. Early on, Anthony Richardson Sr. missed part of OTAs and minicamp due to shoulder pain. Jones took the lead and never looked back. While Richardson brought athletic playmaking, Jones showed accuracy and leadership throughout camp. The Colts clearly believe he gives them the best shot to turn things around in 2025. They’ll kick off the season September 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. All eyes will be on Jones as he takes the field in front of the home crowd. Pacers Extend Rick Carlisle After NBA Finals Run The Indiana Pacers have extended head coach Rick Carlisle on a multiyear deal following a historic playoff run. After leading the team to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years, Carlisle has officially secured his spot on the bench for the next chapter. Carlisle’s return in 2021 followed a 13-year run in Dallas, where he won the 2011 title. Now, after defeating the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Knicks in the playoffs, he’s brought the Pacers back into serious contention. He currently holds a career coaching record of 993–860. He’s also expected to become the 11th coach in NBA history to reach 1,000 wins early next season. Carlisle’s leadership began with the bold move to trade Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton, reshaping the franchise. Though the Pacers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, the season still marked a huge leap forward. Unfortunately, Haliburton will miss all of 2025–26 with a torn Achilles, so Carlisle’s experience will be more important than ever. The 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Sets Sail The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 is officially locked in for October 19 through 26. This year’s cruise is stacked with talent, including Katt Williams, Ne-Yo, Mary Mary, Tyrese, October London, and a special Southern Soul show headlined by Mr. Boots On The Ground 803 Fresh. The cruise raises money for HBCU scholarships, so it’s not just a party—it’s a purpose. Use Code: INDY to book your cabin at FV2025.com or call 214-495-1963 to reserve your spot.