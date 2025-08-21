A man accused of organizing the ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph in 2021 has been found not guilty by a Memphis jury. Hernandez Govan, 45, was acquitted of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges after rejecting a plea deal. Govan was not accused of shooting Young Dolph, and his lawyer questioned the police investigation and evidence tying him to the crime. The prosecution alleged that the killing was part of a revenge plot by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims against Young Dolph, but the jury was not convinced by the evidence presented. Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in 2021, and the trial shed light on the complex dynamics of the music industry and rivalries in the rap scene. Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hernandez-govan-not-guilty-young-dolph-killing/