On August 29th, The Amp at 16 Tech will host an important community event, MENtally Prepared to Help Our Children. Led by community voices like Brother Thomas X-Williams and Kelin Mark, a local school principal, this gathering is designed to bring fathers and male role models together in support of the next generation. The focus of the evening is clear: creating a stronger presence of men in the lives of children as they prepare to head back to school. Fathers and mentors will connect, share experiences, and gain practical tools to better support their children in both academic and personal growth. Attendees will explore ways to build stronger relationships with key figures in a child's education — from teachers and principals to coaches and counselors. Conversations will center on how to effectively introduce yourself, foster positive communication, and become an active partner in a student's success. The event will also tackle one of the biggest challenges facing parents today: time. Many fathers juggle busy schedules, but discussions will highlight realistic strategies for carving out meaningful moments that make a lasting impact. With practical workshops, shared experiences, and encouragement from peers, MENtally Prepared to Help Our Children promises to be a powerful evening of empowerment and action. This is more than just a back-to-school event — it's a call for men to step forward as positive, consistent influences in the lives of young people.