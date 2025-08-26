Source: Taylor Swift / Instagram Talk about a day packed with surprises! From country music to coffee shops and even a superstar engagement, there’s a lot to celebrate. Let’s get into it: 👶 Thomas Rhett & Lauren Expecting Baby #5 Country star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren took to social media with the sweetest announcement, Baby No. 5 is officially on the way! With four daughters already under the age of 10, the Rhett household is about to get even busier (and probably louder). Fans flooded the comments with congratulations, celebrating the growing family. ☕ PSL Season Has Arrived It’s official: Pumpkin Spice Latte season is back. Starbucks rolled out its fall menu today, which includes not only the beloved PSL but also favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and a brand-new treat, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. Translation: your Instagram feed is about to be flooded with pumpkin emojis and latte art for the next three months. 💍 Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Engaged And in the biggest pop culture headline of the day….Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! The couple announced it on Instagram with dreamy garden proposal photos and a cheeky caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Swifties (and NFL fans) everywhere are buzzing with excitement, and already planning the playlist for the wedding reception. From a baby announcement to pumpkin spice bliss, to a superstar engagement, today proves one thing: never underestimate how much news can drop in just 24 hours. The Lo Down: Babies, PSLs & Bling – OH MY! was originally published on 93qcountry.com