Country superstar Morgan Wallen proved that sometimes, the show really can go on a little too long. During his "One Night at a Time" tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Wallen played past curfew by just 14 minutes, and it's going to cost him nearly $16,000. How do they come up with that number? The fine is calculated at a rate of 25 cents per fan in attendance. With a packed stadium of more than 60,000, those minutes added up fast. While Wallen's curfew slip made headlines, it's not the biggest fine Gillette has seen. That record still belongs to Bruce Springsteen, who was fined $22,000 in 2016 for rocking well past midnight. This curfew violation comes on the heels of Wallen's recent legal issues, he pled guilty to a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge in 2024, which landed him probation, a fine, and court fees. Still, one thing's for sure: whether it's a 14-minute encore or a stadium-sized singalong, fans aren't complaining when Morgan Wallen keeps the music going.