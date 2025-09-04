Source: Dave Sandford / Getty Justin Bieber isn’t letting up this year. Just two months after releasing his R&B-leaning album Swag, he’s already back with its follow-up, Swag II. The pop star took to Instagram & Twitter Thursday (September 4th) with posts of pink-hued billboards and projections popping up in different cities, each one stamped with: Swag II. The rollout mirrors how Bieber handled Swag earlier this summer, when billboards appeared hours before the project suddenly arrived. That album, his seventh, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and delivered his biggest streaming week yet, fueled by hits like “Daisies” and “First Place.” RELATED: Clipse, Justin Bieber, Tyla & Lil Yachty Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup While Swag leaned heavy into R&B, this new chapter is expected to shift more toward pop. But who knows really? Swag ended up delivering new flavors no one was expecting. And with the eligibility window for next year’s Grammys now closed, Swag II has a clean shot at 2027 nominations without Bieber having to compete against himself. Though no tracklist or features have been revealed yet, Bieber’s been hinting at the follow-up with studio photos over the past few weeks. Beliebers who once waited four years between albums are now getting two in less than two months. • Keffe D Gets Time For Jail Brawl While He Waits For Tupac Murder Trial• The Weeknd returns in 2026 for a concert at the Allianz Riviera.• Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch• Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt Suggests America Is ‘Only’ For European ‘Descendants’ During Conservative Conference• Ice Spice & Latto End Feud With Surprise Drop “Gyatt”• Repeat After Me Sis: 5 September Affirmations• Patrisse Cullors’ New Documentary Highlights LA’s Youth Homelessness Crisis• Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away at 91• ‘Belle Collective’ Returns In October With A New Fresh Face, Clashes & Confessions From The Mississippi Stunners [Exclusive First Look]• Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season Justin Bieber Announces Surprise Sequel Album was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com