INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With BSwift About His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend Indianapolis native and comedy legend Mike Epps is bringing the city together this weekend with his Second Annual Free Community Concert at Washington Park. The event, set to kick off at noon on Saturday, promises a day filled with music, fun, and community spirit. In a recent interview with Hot 100.9, Epps shared his excitement about giving back to the city he calls home. “The whole city is my friends and family,” Epps said. “This is about bringing everyone together—north side, south side, east side, west side. We’re all one city.” What to Expect The concert will feature live performances from R&B legends like John B, Carl Thomas, Zapp, and Michel’le, along with local DJs keeping the energy high. Beyond the music, the event will include: • A Kid Zone: Sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts, this area will feature bounce houses, face painting, and activities for children aged 5-12. • Health Zone: The Marion County Health Department will provide free health screenings, including prostate exams and dental checkups, as part of Epps’ commitment to promoting health in the community. • Food and Vendors: With over 50 food trucks and vendors offering everything from vegan pizza to ribs, there’s something for everyone. A Focus on Unity and Safety Epps emphasized the importance of creating a safe and welcoming environment for all. “When the city is having fun, crime is down, and people are happy,” he said. Security will be provided by IMPD and community organizations, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere. To make the event accessible, a free park-and-ride service is available at three locations: KIPP Indy on 30th Street, Shiloh on 38th Street, and Edna Martin on Keystone Avenue. Handicap parking and golf cart shuttles will also be provided. A Celebration of Community Epps’ vision for the concert goes beyond entertainment. “This is not just an east side thing—it’s a city reunion,” he said. “We’re here to have a good time, bring people together, and show love for Indianapolis.” The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early as streets around Washington Park will be closed. Bring your chairs, coolers (no glass containers), and fans, and get ready for a day of music, laughter, and community pride. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to celebrate Indianapolis with one of its brightest stars. The park opens at noon on Saturday, September 6, at Washington Park. Let’s come together and make it a day to remember!