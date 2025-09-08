Spirit Airlines has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in under a year due to high costs and declining domestic demand. The budget carrier is dropping underperforming routes and focusing on strongholds like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Detroit. Spirit will cease operations in 11 cities and has scrapped its debut in Macon, GA. Despite the bankruptcy filing, the airline will continue normal operations, honor customer commitments, and pay employees and critical vendors. Rival airlines are already capitalizing on Spirit’s situation by launching new routes to claim market share. Source: https://recommend.com/news-tools/spirit-files-for-bankruptcy-2nd-time-in-a-year/