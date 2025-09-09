Week 3 Operation Football Scores and Recap Week 3 Operation Football featured close calls, dominant performances, and statement wins across the city. Here’s how some of Indy’s biggest teams fared. Ben Davis vs. Pike Ben Davis remained undefeated after a 31–14 win over Pike. The Giants controlled the pace early and never let go of their lead. Chatard vs. Roncalli Chatard beat Roncalli 33–11 in a hard-fought Southside rivalry game. Their defense stepped up and kept the pressure on all night. Perry Meridian vs. Franklin In a low-scoring defensive battle, Perry Meridian defeated Franklin 15–7. The Falcons shut down a late-game comeback attempt. Washington vs. Christel House Manual Washington earned a 2–0 win by forfeit after Manual was unable to compete. It still counts toward their season total. Warren Central vs. North Central Warren Central put on a clinic in all phases with a 49–7 win. The Warriors looked locked in from kickoff. Lawrence Central vs. Edwardsville (IL) Lawrence Central dropped 61 points in a win over Illinois power Edwardsville. Their offense was explosive and efficient. Lawrence North vs. East Central Lawrence North handled East Central 32–7 behind a well-balanced game plan. The defense kept East Central out of rhythm. Speedway vs. Lawrenceburg Speedway struggled to get going in a 42–0 loss to Lawrenceburg. The Sparkplugs will look to reset ahead of next week. Cathedral vs. St. Xavier (OH) Cathedral faced one of Ohio’s best in St. Xavier and fell 24–6. The Irish continue to build by taking on top programs. Stop the Music: Suicide Prevention Awareness on September 10 Hot 100.9 will pause regular programming on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. for Stop the Music, a two-hour special centered on suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Experts from Eskenazi Health, community members, and local voices will share personal experiences and offer life-saving information. If you need support, call 988. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is free and available 24/7. More information is available at eskenazihealth.edu Circle City Classic Weekend The Circle City Classic Parade returns Saturday, September 27 at 10 a.m., featuring Grand Marshal Rotimi. Later that evening, the President’s Reception Gala will take place with live performances by Lalah Hathaway and Ivan Moreland, hosted by Joe Torry. Tickets are available now. Visit hot1009.com for more details.