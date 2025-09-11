Source: Tony Leavelle / Tony Leavelle The 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage is setting sail with a lineup of unforgettable theme nights that promise to bring fashion, music, and culture to the high seas! Hosted by the hilarious Rickey Smiley, this year’s cruise will feature performances by Tyrese, Ne-Yo, Mary Mary, Eric Benét, Brownstone, Katt Williams, and many more. Here’s a sneak peek at the theme nights and outfit suggestions to help you pack your bags for this epic adventure: RELATED STORIES: Your Ultimate Guide to Packing for The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Tyrese Talks New Music and Upcoming Fantastic Voyage Performance 2025 theme Nights & Outfit Ideas Source: Reach Media / Urban One • 70’s vs 90’s Night A style battle between two iconic decades! • 70’s Vibes: Bell-bottoms, platform shoes, and groovy prints. • 90’s Cool: Kangol hats, tracksuits, and chunky sneakers. • Music: Expect a playlist that spans disco to hip-hop classics. Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com