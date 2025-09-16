Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort Cardi B Bringing Little Miss Drama Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, get ready to turn all the way up — Cardi B is officially bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 14, 2025! This will mark Cardi’s biggest headlining show in Indy yet, and fans can expect nothing less than a night full of energy, hits, and that unfiltered Cardi personality that’s made her one of hip-hop’s most talked-about stars. From her breakout smash “Bodak Yellow” to chart-toppers like “I Like It” and “WAP,” Cardi B has been dominating playlists and stages for years. The Little Miss Drama Tour is set to take things to the next level, giving fans a mix of her iconic anthems and live debuts of new tracks. Known for her dazzling visuals, bold fashion, and crowd-rocking presence, Cardi’s shows feel more like a cultural moment than just a concert. Indianapolis has long been waiting for a Cardi takeover, and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse stop promises to be one of the tour’s biggest highlights. Presale tickets are available now through Sunday, September 21 at CardiB.com, with general sales expected to follow. If the buzz on social media is any indication, tickets won’t last long. Whether you’re a day-one fan or someone who just loves a good live show, this is your chance to see Cardi B in full superstar mode right here in the Circle City. Secure your spot early, because when Cardi hits the stage in Indy, it’s guaranteed to be a night we’ll be talking about long after the lights go down. RELATED: Cardi B Is Flexing A New Man And A New Chapter On Instagram – And We Love To See It