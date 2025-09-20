Rising R&B singer D4vd has abruptly canceled the final dates of his North American concert tour and pulled back the release of his planned album after a disturbing discovery connected to a car registered in his name. Los Angeles police confirmed that a decomposing body found inside an abandoned Tesla belonged to a missing 15-year-old girl from Lake Elsinore, California. The Discovery Earlier this month, Los Angeles authorities impounded a Tesla left abandoned on the street. When officers searched the vehicle at a Hollywood tow yard, they discovered human remains inside. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Celeste Rivas, a teenager who had been reported missing in April 2024. Investigators revealed Rivas was found severely decomposed, wearing a tube top and black leggings. She had wavy black hair, a stud earring, and a yellow metal chain bracelet. The medical examiner also noted a distinctive tattoo on her right index finger reading “Shhh….” Police say the girl’s condition suggested she had been dead for an extended period before the discovery. Officials ruled the case a homicide, though the exact cause of death remains undetermined. The Singer’s Connection The Tesla is registered to 19-year-old singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke. The Houston-born artist rose to fame with his 2022 viral hit Romantic Homicide. Since then, he has become one of the most streamed young voices in R&B. Burke has not spoken publicly about the case. However, his representatives confirmed he is cooperating with authorities. Police have not named him as a suspect but continue to treat the case as an open homicide investigation. Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Lyrics Under Scrutiny The case has also sparked intense online conversation. Fans and critics alike have combed through D4vd’s music for connections to Rivas. His breakout single Romantic Homicide features lyrics about killing someone “in the back of my mind,” which some social media users have highlighted since news of the investigation broke. In a 2022 interview, Burke clarified that the song’s message was figurative, not literal: “I didn’t kill her physically, but in the back of my mind, she died.” Still, the track’s renewed attention pushed it from No. 76 to No. 13 on the U.S. Spotify chart this week. Adding to speculation, TMZ reported that a leaked demo of an unreleased D4vd song references someone named “Celeste,” though those claims remain unverified. The Family and Community For Rivas’ loved ones, the focus is on grief, not headlines. A relative confirmed the family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. Neighbors in Lake Elsinore recalled seeing her face on missing person posters last year, noting she had gone missing more than once as a young teen. One neighbor, Kayleigh Cortez, remembered Rivas vividly: “I recognized her because of her big, curly hair. I would see her walking with her backpack on her way to school.” What Comes Next The LAPD continues to investigate how the abandoned Tesla came to be impounded and how Rivas’ body ended up inside. For now, the cause of death is still pending further examination. Meanwhile, D4vd’s career has been thrown into uncertainty. With his U.S. tour canceled and his album release shelved, the spotlight on his music has shifted from stardom to controversy. Whether he faces legal consequences or remains only loosely connected to the case, the investigation has already altered his trajectory. As the homicide probe unfolds, one thing is clear: the tragic death of a missing teenager has left a family in mourning, a community shaken, and an artist at the center of a mystery that is still far from solved.