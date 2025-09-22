Source: James Devaney / Getty https://www.instagram.com/duskopoppington/ Dame Dash Says It’s Time to Squash the Beef with Cam’ron and 50 Cent: “Let’s Show the World Unity” After years of tension, Damon “Dame” Dash is ready to lay the drama to rest. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder called for peace between himself, Cam’ron, and 50 Cent, saying it’s time for Black men to lead by example — not division. In a video shared on Sunday, Dame reflected on his past issues with Cam’ron, admitting that the rift between them has gone on far too long — and without a real conversation. Sitting by the water, Dame spoke candidly: “Why am I beefing with Cam? The only reason is because I never got to talk to him. He publicly said he wasn’t gon’ talk to me. But almost every OG from Harlem and everyone I respect is like, ‘Cut this s***. It’s embarrassing.’” Dame’s tone wasn’t just personal — it was communal. He publicly apologized to Harlem for letting the feud play out in public, saying it didn’t reflect who they are as a people. He stressed that their issues, once fueled by ego and misunderstandings, have now become a spectacle — one that doesn’t uplift the culture. “Instead of us talking about each other on f**king social media like clowns, let’s sit down and talk like real men,” he urged. “Let’s take this off the street. The street right now is the internet, and this shit is corny. I don’t wanna fight with y’all no more.” Dame even extended the olive branch to 50 Cent, suggesting that all three men — who’ve had outsized influence on hip-hop, film, and business — could do something powerful together if they put their differences aside. He referenced the Godfather films, calling himself the “Black Godfather,” and stressed that true leadership comes from guidance, not destruction: “The Black Godfather don’t kill his brother. He teaches his brother.” This call for peace comes amid Dame’s ongoing $300 million lawsuit against Cam’ron for defamation. The suit accuses the rapper of making damaging statements that hurt Dash’s brand, business ventures, and personal reputation. Despite the legal battles, Dame says he’s still open to reconciliation and dialogue. While some might see the timing as questionable, others view this as a real attempt at healing — a grown man’s moment of accountability. At a time when unity in the culture is more needed than ever, Dame’s message hits different: Squashing beef isn’t weakness — it’s wisdom. And if three iconic Harlem and Queens power players can come together, they might just show a new generation what real manhood looks like. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4346453/camron-accuses-damon-dash-of-lying-through-his-gums-about-revolt-deal-says-hes-no-longer-on-harlems-mt-rushmore/